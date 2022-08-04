Twist Bioscience (TWST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twist Bioscience to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.19. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,715.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 8,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,715.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

