Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $211.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.60.

ZRSEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Baader Bank upgraded Zur Rose Group to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 140 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 178 to CHF 173 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.22.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

