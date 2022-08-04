Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives C$62.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.69.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.25 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$47.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.37. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.69 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

