VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $20.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. VTEX has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $765.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.05.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

