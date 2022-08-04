ESS Tech (GWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

GWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ESS Tech by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ESS Tech by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ESS Tech by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.