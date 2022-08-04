CI Financial (CIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter.

CI Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$14.73 on Thursday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.98 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76.

About CI Financial

CIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.11.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

