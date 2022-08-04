CI Financial (CIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter.
CI Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$14.73 on Thursday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$12.98 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
