Audacy (AUD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Audacy to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Audacy Price Performance

Audacy stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Audacy has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $99.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Audacy

In other news, CEO David J. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,940.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Audacy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Audacy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,000,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after acquiring an additional 244,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,336,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 54,311 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 313,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audacy by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 146,527 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Audacy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Audacy from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

