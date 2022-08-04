System1 (SST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

System1 Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SST stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51. System1 has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,244 shares of company stock worth $967,085.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000.

SST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

