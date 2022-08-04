Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter.
NYSE FET opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.
