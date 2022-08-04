Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FET opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

About Forum Energy Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.