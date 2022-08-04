AMC Networks (AMCX) to Release Earnings on Friday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMCX opened at $32.59 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

