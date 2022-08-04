Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE ARE opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$668.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

