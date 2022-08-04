Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.41.

Aecon Group Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE ARE opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.19.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

