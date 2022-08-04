Raymond James Lowers Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 54.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.41.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.68 million and a PE ratio of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.57 and a 12 month high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

