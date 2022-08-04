Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC downgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

TSE ARE opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.57 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.68 million and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.19.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

