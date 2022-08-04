Financial Review: ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma N/A -19.59% -19.19% Agile Therapeutics -1,209.95% -599.24% -176.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of ESSA Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ESSA Pharma has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ESSA Pharma and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

ESSA Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.65%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22,872.26%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than ESSA Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESSA Pharma and Agile Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma N/A N/A -$36.81 million ($0.87) -3.34 Agile Therapeutics $4.10 million 0.63 -$74.89 million ($26.98) -0.02

ESSA Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agile Therapeutics. ESSA Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ESSA Pharma beats Agile Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company has collaboration agreements with Caris Life Sciences, Inc.; Bayer Consumer Care AG; Janssen Research & Development, LLC; and Astellas Pharma Inc. ESSA Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

