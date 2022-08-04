Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Reduced by Analyst

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kemper’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.41. Kemper has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

