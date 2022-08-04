DA Davidson Weighs in on Amkor Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Amkor Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,491 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

