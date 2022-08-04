FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $39.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $38.30. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $38.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,359.92 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,082.78 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,212.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,312.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total transaction of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

