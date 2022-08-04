FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CMS Energy Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

