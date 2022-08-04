Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($70.10) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($68.04) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €77.00 ($79.38) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.90) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.67) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Kion Group Price Performance

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €43.67 ($45.02) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.66) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($84.35). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.13.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

