Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($123.71) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($117.53) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

FRA SY1 opened at €109.75 ($113.14) on Tuesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($75.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €105.01 and a 200 day moving average of €105.90.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

