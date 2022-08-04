Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($128.87) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SY1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($117.53) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €109.75 ($113.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €105.01 and a 200 day moving average of €105.90. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

