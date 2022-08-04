Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €107.00 ($110.31) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($117.53) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($142.27) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €109.75 ($113.14) on Tuesday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($75.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €105.01 and a 200 day moving average of €105.90.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

