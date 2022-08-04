Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($89.69) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €27.64 ($28.49) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.70. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($51.40).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

