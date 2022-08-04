Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €167.00 ($172.16) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DB1. Barclays set a €175.00 ($180.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($183.51) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($202.06) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($170.10) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($197.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €174.55 ($179.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €159.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.15. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($140.00) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($174.79).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

