Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €50.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($51.55) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on Covestro in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday.

ETR 1COV opened at €33.81 ($34.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.17 and its 200-day moving average is €43.03. Covestro has a one year low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a one year high of €60.24 ($62.10).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

