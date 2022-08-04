CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €67.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($69.59) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($83.51) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($78.35) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.6 %

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €43.12 ($44.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €36.30 ($37.42) and a 1-year high of €82.80 ($85.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

