DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) has been given a €20.50 ($21.13) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIC. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Monday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.11) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday.

DIC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €10.86 ($11.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.04 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €9.69 ($9.99) and a 1-year high of €16.19 ($16.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.28.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

