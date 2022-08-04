DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €18.00 by Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($18.56) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.13) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.11) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday.

DIC stock opened at €10.86 ($11.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $903.04 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €9.69 ($9.99) and a 52 week high of €16.19 ($16.69). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

