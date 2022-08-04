UBS Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.73) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($81.44) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Up 0.9 %

Covestro stock opened at €33.81 ($34.86) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.95. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €30.73 ($31.68) and a fifty-two week high of €60.24 ($62.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.