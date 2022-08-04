Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.70 Price Target

set a €15.70 ($16.19) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENI. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.04) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.19) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

ENI Trading Down 0.3 %

ETR:ENI opened at €11.41 ($11.76) on Monday. ENI has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.05) and a one year high of €14.80 ($15.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

