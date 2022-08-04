ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.04) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.53) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.04) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

ENI Stock Down 0.3 %

ETR:ENI opened at €11.41 ($11.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.05) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.01.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

