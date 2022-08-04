Baader Bank Reiterates “€2.40” Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.47) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.58) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of HDD stock opened at €1.49 ($1.54) on Monday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €1.35 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of €3.14 ($3.24). The stock has a market cap of $454.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.