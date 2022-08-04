Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($94.85) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Performance

Shares of KRN stock opened at €88.25 ($90.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is €79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Krones has a 12-month low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a 12-month high of €99.60 ($102.68).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.