DraftKings (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DKNG stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DraftKings by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

