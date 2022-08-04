DraftKings (DKNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DraftKings Stock Up 9.4 %
DKNG stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
