Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

NYSE:MMI opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $279,784.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

