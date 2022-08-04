Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 113,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 219.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter.

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

