E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. E.W. Scripps’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $14.60 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,911.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 667,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 98,535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

