Contrasting Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) & Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Arqit Quantum has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Full Truck Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 12,679.71 -$271.73 million N/A N/A Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 12.12 -$573.46 million ($1.39) -5.87

Profitability

Arqit Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Full Truck Alliance.

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Full Truck Alliance -71.02% -10.24% -9.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Arqit Quantum and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arqit Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.80%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.19%. Given Arqit Quantum’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats Full Truck Alliance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

