América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) versus Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Financial Analysis

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

América Móvil has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 21.24% 20.04% 4.92% Tower One Wireless -41.36% N/A -17.47%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 5 1 0 2.17 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for América Móvil and Tower One Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

América Móvil presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares América Móvil and Tower One Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $42.20 billion 1.38 $9.35 billion $2.93 6.17 Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.82 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.18

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

América Móvil beats Tower One Wireless on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the Internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 286.5 million wireless voice and data subscribers. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

