Traders Purchase High Volume of Applied DNA Sciences Call Options (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 19,501 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 88,541% compared to the average volume of 22 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 29,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.97.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 131.10% and a negative net margin of 96.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

Further Reading

