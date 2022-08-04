Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

set a €145.00 ($149.48) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($206.19) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($164.95) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

EPA SU opened at €133.68 ($137.81) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($78.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €135.44.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.