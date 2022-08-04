Blackstone (BX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) recently:

8/3/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $127.00.

7/27/2022 – Blackstone had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/25/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Blackstone had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

7/24/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $127.00.

7/22/2022 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $102.00.

7/19/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $136.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.54.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

