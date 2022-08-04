Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sotherly Hotels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOHO opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.68. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

SOHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

