JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $30.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,718,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock worth $588,703 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in JFrog by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in JFrog by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

