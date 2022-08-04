Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $9.61 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $826.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,611,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

