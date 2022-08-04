Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $43.80

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

