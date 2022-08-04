Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $17.98 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

