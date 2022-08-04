Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,153,303 shares in the company, valued at $9,275,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 64,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $115,813.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,690,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 27,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,104.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,945.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 397,525 shares of company stock worth $866,978 over the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,438,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.80.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

