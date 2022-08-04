BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 472 ($5.78) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BP from GBX 480 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -23.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $46,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.